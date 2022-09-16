Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $58.11 million and approximately $71,054.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

