Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Market Capitalization Tops $349,641.74

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $349,641.74 and approximately $5,977.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00008979 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Stake’s official website is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.