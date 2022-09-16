EtherGem Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,213.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $103,844.56 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.