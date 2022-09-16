ETHPad Price Tops $0.0035 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $693,582.24 and $12,038.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETHPad is ethpad.network.

ETHPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

