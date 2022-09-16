ETNA Network Tops One Day Volume of $8,826.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $254,862.37 and approximately $8,826.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. Telegram | Medium “

