EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1,025.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,652,169,731 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

