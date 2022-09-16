Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.73.

EUXTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $69.46 on Friday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.