Evedo Market Capitalization Tops $388,492.52 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $388,492.52 and $91,942.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 566.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.