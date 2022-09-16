Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.83 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $57.83 million and $4.94 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

