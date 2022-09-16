EverRise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

EverRise (RISE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $27.47 million and $93,751.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EverRise

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

