EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

