EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.