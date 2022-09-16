Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Purchases $92,208.15 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,208.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Robert Hayman acquired 1,091 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $11,760.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35.

Evolus Trading Down 3.5 %

EOLS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

