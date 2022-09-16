Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $181.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

