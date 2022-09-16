Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Neutral

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

