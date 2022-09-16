Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.0606

Exeedme (XED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $259,973.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exeedme’s official website is www.exeedme.com.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.