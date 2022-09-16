Exen Coin (BTXN) Price Hits $0.43

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $271,089.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Exen Coin

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

Buying and Selling Exen Coin

