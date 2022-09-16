Exohood (EXO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $946,288.23

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Exohood has a total market cap of $946,288.23 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exohood coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00173168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00282573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00757224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00603817 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using U.S. dollars.

