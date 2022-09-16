eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $12.58. eXp World shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2,111 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares in the company, valued at $457,895,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,825 shares of company stock worth $7,273,224. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

