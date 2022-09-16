Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $203,343.85

Expanse (EXP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Expanse has a total market cap of $203,343.85 and $709.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

