Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.42.

Shares of EXPE opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 516.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,035,208 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,174.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,929 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 60,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

