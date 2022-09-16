extraDNA Hits Market Capitalization of $21,898.26 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 41% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $21,898.26 and $1,587.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00288219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00130486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00051002 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

