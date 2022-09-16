Ezra Beyman Acquires 207,868 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 207,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $195,395.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,589 shares in the company, valued at $420,733.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ezra Beyman bought 49,300 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman bought 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $7,878.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman bought 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman bought 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $910.00.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Featured Articles

