Faceter Hits Market Cap of $172,372.86 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Faceter has a market cap of $172,372.86 and $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 167.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers.FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.