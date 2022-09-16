FansTime 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.71 Million (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $175,649.34 and approximately $1.71 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FansTime’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

