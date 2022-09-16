Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

