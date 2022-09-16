Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

