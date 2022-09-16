Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

FPI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.