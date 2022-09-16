Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
FPI stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
