Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

