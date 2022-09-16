FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.52. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

