Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £132.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($160.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.0 %

FERG opened at GBX 9,810 ($118.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,969.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,950.33. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,156.83.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

