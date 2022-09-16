Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.00.

RACE opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.85. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

