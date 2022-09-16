Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $237.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

