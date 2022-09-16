Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $195.52

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.52, but opened at $201.19. Ferrari shares last traded at $199.37, with a volume of 1,041 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $374,511,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth $117,075,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

