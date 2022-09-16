Ferroglobe PLC Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.25. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,244 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also

