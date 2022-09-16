Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,473.89.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

