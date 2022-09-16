Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.00 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
