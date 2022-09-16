FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 35,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FIGS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

