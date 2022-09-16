FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 35,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.
FIGS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FIGS by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
