Filda (FILDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $285,145.73

Filda (FILDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Filda has a market cap of $285,145.73 and approximately $219,888.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filda has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Filda coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

