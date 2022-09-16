Filecash Achieves Market Cap of $102,708.65 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Filecash has a total market cap of $102,708.65 and $130,897.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Buying and Selling Filecash

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

