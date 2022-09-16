Financial Analysis: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.11 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.58

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor.

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

Brilliance China Automotive beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

