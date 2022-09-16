Financial Comparison: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 6 6 0 2.38 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.04 $8.56 billion N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 82.55 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28%

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Anglo American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.