Financial Contrast: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.08, suggesting a potential upside of 77.90%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 48.82% 5.75% 5.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.2% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 17.87 $27.62 million $0.32 19.47

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.