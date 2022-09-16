Financial Review: ESS Tech (GWH) vs. Its Rivals

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.65 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 0.64

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 432 916 34 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 208.19%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 62.81%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.77%

Summary

ESS Tech rivals beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.