Financial Survey: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 33.81% 12.02% 1.48% ACNB 27.56% 10.37% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.14 $87.94 million $4.52 9.27 ACNB $100.85 million 2.78 $27.83 million $3.11 10.57

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats ACNB on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 19 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 12 offices in Adams county, five offices in York county, one office in Cumberland County, and one office in Franklin County; five community banking offices located in Frederick County; six community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

