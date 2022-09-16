Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

