Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

FEXD opened at $10.04 on Friday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.