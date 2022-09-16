FIO Protocol Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.77 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,607,511 coins and its circulating supply is 611,639,621 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

