Firo Price Tops $3.13 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00015646 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $36.03 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00172623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00281948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00750086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00601186 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00260238 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,507,312 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Firo is firo.org.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.