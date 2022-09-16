First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $12.85 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100,419 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 22,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

